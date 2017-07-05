July 5Zhejiang Xiantong Rubber&Plastic Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 60 percent, or to be 95.1 million yuan to 101.5 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 63.4 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are mass production of new products and effective operating expense control as well as improved production capacity

