April 13 Zhejiang Xinao Textiles Inc :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.20 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 19

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 20 and the dividend will be paid on April 20

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QCTTde

