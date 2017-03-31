March 31Zhejiang Yatai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 55 percent to 95 percent, or to be 37.5 million yuan to 47.2 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 24.2 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are decreased financial expense and contribution from subsidiary

