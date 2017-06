April 24Zhejiang Yatai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment

* Its wholly owned Shanghai sub-subsidiary will use 80 million yuan to set up a pharma public service panel firm

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cMnmFm; goo.gl/W1HInZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)