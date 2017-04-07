April 7Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 5 percent to 35 percent, or to be 11 million yuan to 14.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (10.5 million yuan)

* Says increased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LCh2Pf

