June 29 Zhi Cheng Holdings Ltd

* FY loss for year attributable HK$113.7 million versus loss of HK$65.3 million

* FY revenue hk$47.7 million versus HK$28.5 million

* Board does not recommend payment of a dividend for year ended 31 March 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2sVyF7V) Further company coverage: