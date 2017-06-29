BRIEF-Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing says China Orient Asset Management intends to sell domestic shares of co
June 30 Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp Ltd
June 29 Zhi Cheng Holdings Ltd
* FY loss for year attributable HK$113.7 million versus loss of HK$65.3 million
* FY revenue hk$47.7 million versus HK$28.5 million
* Board does not recommend payment of a dividend for year ended 31 March 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2sVyF7V) Further company coverage:
* Says it lowered conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,784 won/share from 4,902 won/share, effective June 30
* Cable Car Capital LLC reports a 9.1 percent stake in Insignia Systems Inc as of June 29 - SEC filing