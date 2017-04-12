April 12Zhongbai Holdings Group Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 2652 percent to 2701 percent, or to be 106.6 million yuan to 108.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (3.9 million yuan)

* Says equity transfer as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/n2ibSZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)