BRIEF-El Shams Housing considering partnership with NUCA
Comments on media report on EGP 1 billion partnership with New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA), says deal is under consideration
May 5 Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd on areas inlcuding overseas merger & acquistion, financing and investment projects
* Says it plans to invest up to $175 million in one of the investment fund of CM SPC which owns by China Minsheng Financial
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p325Rl; bit.ly/2qKfjPl
DUBAI, June 19 Most stock markets in the Gulf were marginally higher in early trade on Monday, shrugging off weak oil prices as investors focused on local corporate and market news.
