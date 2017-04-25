BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
April 25 Zhongtian Financial Group Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 5.6 percent y/y at 940.7 million yuan ($136.64 million)
* Says it scraps share private placement proposal announced in 2016
* Says it buys 94.9 percent stake in Haiji Securities for 8.0 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qaGlin; bit.ly/2oGuxmY; bit.ly/2q0Qv5K
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm