April 25 Zhongtian Financial Group Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit down 5.6 percent y/y at 940.7 million yuan ($136.64 million)

* Says it scraps share private placement proposal announced in 2016

* Says it buys 94.9 percent stake in Haiji Securities for 8.0 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qaGlin; bit.ly/2oGuxmY; bit.ly/2q0Qv5K

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)