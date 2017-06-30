June 30 Zhongtian Financial Group Co Ltd :

* Says its investment unit plans to invest 40 million yuan to set up an agricultural development JV in Guizhou, with local village committee

* JV will be capitalized at 50 million yuan and the unit will own 80 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4E1zCn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)