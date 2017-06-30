June 30 Zhongtian Financial Group Co Ltd :

* Says its investment unit plans to invest 35 million yuan to set up an tourism development JV in Guizhou, with local village committee and individual Huang Dafa

* JV will be capitalized at 65 million yuan and the unit will own 53.8 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WCqVho

