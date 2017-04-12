April 12Zhongtong Bus Holding Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 65 percent to 68 percent, or to be 43 million yuan to 47 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 135.5 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are decreased government subsidy of new energy cars and reduced orders

