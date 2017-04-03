BRIEF-Adesto Technologies prices public offering of common stock
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock
April 3 Zhongxin Information Development Inc Ltd Shanghai :
* Sees net loss for FY 2017 Q1 to be 20 million yuan to 22 million yuan, compared to net loss in FY 2016 Q1(21 million yuan)
* Says decreased revenue as main reason for the forecast
* DeepMarkit corp - has concluded a private placement with Allstate Enterprise Consulting Limited
* Alibaba Group - cooperating with SEC, have been providing SEC with requested documents, information related to investigation initiated in early 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ssodot) Further company coverage: