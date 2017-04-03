April 3 Zhongxin Information Development Inc Ltd Shanghai :

* Sees net loss for FY 2017 Q1 to be 20 million yuan to 22 million yuan, compared to net loss in FY 2016 Q1(21 million yuan)

* Says decreased revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xQ22zp

