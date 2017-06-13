BRIEF- Seven Seas Holdings completes share repurchase and to repurchase shares
* Says it completes repurchase of 39,900 shares of its common stock, at the price of 44.4 million yen in total, from July 12, 2016 to June 22
June 13Zhongxin Information Development Inc Ltd Shanghai
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.10 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 16
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 19 and the dividend will be paid on June 19
TOKYO, June 22 Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Thursday said it plans to launch driverless ride-hailing and ride-sharing services in coming years, as the automaker looks beyond making and selling cars to survive an industry being quickly transformed by new services.