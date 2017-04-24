April 24Zhongxing Shenyang Commercial Building Group Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 34.4 percent to 75.1 percent, or to be 33 million yuan to 43 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (24.6 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue of savings interest as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/T4EOHu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)