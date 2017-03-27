March 24 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering
Corp Ltd :
* Says it will buy 28 percent share in a Shenzhen-based
investment limited partnership from a bio-tech company
* Transaction amount is 17.8 million yuan for the 21 million
yuan worth of actual capital contribution in the first phase
* It will invest additional 49 million yuan as capital
contribution according to partnership agreement, for the second
phase
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/39bm84
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)