March 24 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd :

* Says it will buy 28 percent share in a Shenzhen-based investment limited partnership from a bio-tech company

* Transaction amount is 17.8 million yuan for the 21 million yuan worth of actual capital contribution in the first phase

* It will invest additional 49 million yuan as capital contribution according to partnership agreement, for the second phase

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/39bm84

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)