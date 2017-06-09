MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi extends rally on new crown prince, MSCI; foreign funds boost Doha
* Foreign funds net buyers in Qatar, first time since Arab rift
June 9 Zhongzhu Medical Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it withdraws 2016 bond issue plan
* Says it plans to transfer 70 percent stake in real estate unit to its biggest shareholder for 317.0 million yuan ($46.64 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s3flp9; bit.ly/2s3JIvM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7961 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Foreign funds net buyers in Qatar, first time since Arab rift
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 20/20 Vision - June 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/900146 LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) The return of economic growth in Brazil and Russia is providing an important boost to global GDP and has been accompanied by a pick-up in real wage growth, retail sales and industrial production, according to the latest 20/20 Vision chart pack from Fitch Ratings. The improving activity picture has been accompanied
* UBS China IB head Jiang Guorong leaving to join Citi in Sept