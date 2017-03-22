UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 22 Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Co Ltd:
* Proposed final dividend of RMB0.09 per share
* FY revenue RMB2.82 billion versus RMB2.43 billion
* FY profit attributable RMB715.6 million versus RMB552.7 million Source text: (bit.ly/2ncxv59) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources