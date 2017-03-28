March 29 Zhuguang Holdings Group Co Ltd :

* No dividend in respect of year ended 31 december 2016 and 2015 was proposed by board.

* FY loss for year attributable to owners of company HK$175.6 million versus profit of HK$ 591.4 million

* Group achieved contracted sales of about HK$2.51 billion for the year under review, an increase of about 52pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: