June 13 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc:

* Zimmer Biomet Holdings announces resolution of FDA warning letter related to its Zhejiang, China manufacturing facility

* FDA notified company that warning letter dated June 3, 2015 relating to Its Zhejiang, China manufacturing facility has been closed out

* Co will continue to take necessary actions to demonstrate commitment to "quality excellence", patient safety, regulatory compliance