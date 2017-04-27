BRIEF-General Finance Corp to promote Jody Miller to CEO
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer
April 27 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
* Zimmer biomet reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.13
* Q1 sales rose 3.8 percent to $1.98 billion
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $4.68 to $4.88
* Q1 earnings per share $1.47
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 2 to 3 percent
* Now estimates full-year, constant currency revenue to increase between 3.2% and 4.2% compared to prior year,
* Now expects foreign currency translation to decrease revenue for full year by approximately 1.2%
* Sees full-year 2017 revenue to be in a range of $7.835 billion to $7.915 billion
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.60, revenue view $7.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.11, revenue view $1.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2t7C29O Further company coverage:
June 15 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice was conducting an investigation related to some of its cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government.