BRIEF-LendingTree acquires DepositAccounts.com
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
April 17 Zinc
* Zinc - announced an $11 million funding round led by a strategic investment from ge ventures with participation from hearst ventures
* Zinc - as part of investment,ge digital to explore opportunities to collaborate with co to streamline communication for ge's about 100,000 deskless workers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement