UPDATE 3-Tesco sales growth overshadowed by Amazon's Whole Foods move
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
March 7 Zinc One Resources Inc:
* Zinc One and Forrester sign definitive agreement to establish a zinc focused exploration and development company
* Zinc one resources - definitive arrangement agreement whereby zinc one has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Forrester
* Zinc one resources inc - complete a private placement financing of $10 million
* Zinc one resources - under terms of deal, each shareholder of Forrester will receive 1 share of zinc one for every 5.5 common shares of Forrester
* Zinc One Resources Inc - each company's board of directors unanimously approved terms of transaction
* Zinc one resources inc - transaction will require approval by at least 66 2/3% of votes cast on special resolution by Forrester shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
SANTIAGO, June 16 Arauco, a unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA, confirmed on Friday that it had signed a non-disclosure agreement with Brazilian pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, with the purpose of exploring "a possible investment."