UPDATE 2-Debt deal pushes short-dated Greek bond yields to lowest since 2014
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates with move in 2-year yields)
Feb 23 Zion Oil And Gas Inc
* Zion Oil And Gas Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $102.4 million - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2mca50r Further company coverage:
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates with move in 2-year yields)
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian stock indexes bounced off multi-month lows and the rouble inched higher on Friday, supported by higher oil prices.
* Fund managers were consensus overweight for Russia in January