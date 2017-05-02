BRIEF-World Acceptance files for non-timely 10-K
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
May 2 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc
* Ziopharm oncology announces fda acceptance of ind for cd33-specific car-t cell therapy targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia
* Ziopharm oncology inc - investigator-initiated ind application to fda for a phase 1 trial infusing cd33-specific car(+) t therapy is now active
* Ziopharm oncology inc - first patient to be enrolled in study expected to begin treatment in q3 of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing on Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approve a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.
WASHINGTON, June 14 U.S. airline passenger complaints leapt 70 percent in April from a year earlier after a series of high-profile incidents including a passenger being dragged off a United Airlines flight, the government said on Wednesday.