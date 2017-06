March 17 Ziplocal Inc

* Has entered into a lock-up and support agreement with Intercap Inc.

* Intercap to make an offer to acquire all issued, outstanding common shares of co at $0.0035 per share on a post-consolidation basis

* After terms of agreement, co shall consolidate common shares on basis of 1 new post-consolidation share for every 10 pre-consolidation shares