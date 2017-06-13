BRIEF-Cubes issues convertible bonds worth 5 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of private convertible bonds worth 5 billion won
June 13 Ziptel Ltd
* Offer to raise about $1.2 million via issuance of up to about 59.9 million shares and 29.9 million listed options on basis of 2 new shares for every 3 shares
* Offer at an issue price of 2.0 cents per share together with 1 free attaching listed option for every 2 new shares subscribed for Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it completed issuance of private convertible bonds worth 5 billion won
JOHANNESBURG, June 22 South African ecommerce and pay-TV group Naspers said on Thursday its subsidiary Myriad International Holdings B.V. (MIH B.V.) is exploring the possibility of an international U.S. dollar bond offering.
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned unit, which will be mainly engaged in development, manufacture and sales of ethical pharmaceuticals and quasi-pharmaceutical products, in July