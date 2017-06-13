June 13 Ziptel Ltd

* Offer to raise about $1.2 million via issuance of up to about 59.9 million shares and 29.9 million listed options on basis of 2 new shares for every 3 shares

* Offer at an issue price of 2.0 cents per share together with 1 free attaching listed option for every 2 new shares subscribed for