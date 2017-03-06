BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion
* Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion
March 7 Zivo Bioscience Inc
* Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Executes debt restructuring with private equity firm Hep Investments, Llc
* Zivo Bioscience Inc - restructured agreement extends maturity date to september 30, 2018
* Zivo Bioscience Inc - company has successfully negotiated and executed a restructured agreement with private equity firm Hep Investments, Llc
* Zivo Bioscience Inc - "restructuring removes nearly $8 million from short-term liabilities and positively affects balance sheet"
* Zivo Bioscience - existing financing instrument remains capped at $17.5 million, leaving co with ability to access additional $4.5 million in short-term funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI, June 16 Sinopac's $340 million sale of its U.S. unit to Cathay General Bancorp will not be approved by the Taiwan financial regulator if Sinopac does not submit additional satisfactory paperwork to the watchdog, a source with the regulator said.
