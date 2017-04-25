UPDATE 4-BHP names packaging guru MacKenzie as new chairman
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
April 25 Zix Corp-
* Zix announces share repurchase program
* Zix Corp - board of directors approved a share repurchase program that enables company to purchase up to $10 million of its shares
* Zix Corp- share purchases will be funded from cash from operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirements, appointments and organizational changes
WASHINGTON, June 15 The Justice Department took legal action on Thursday to recover about $540 million in assets that authorities say were stolen by financiers associated with a sovereign wealth fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, including a Picasso painting that was given to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood films.