BRIEF-Prime Living buys 10 pct in Prime Living Ireland for SEK 10 million
* PRIME LIVING ACQUIRES 10% IN PRIME LIVING IRELAND LTD FOR SEK 10 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Zoetis Inc:
* Will receive $14.4 million grant from Bill & Melinda Gates foundation over next 3 years
* Grant to develop veterinary diagnostic networks and animal health infrastructure in Ethiopia, Nigeria and Uganda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* PRIME LIVING ACQUIRES 10% IN PRIME LIVING IRELAND LTD FOR SEK 10 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 19 Financial firms in Britain must submit applications by July 3 for licences for sweeping new European Union securities rules that will come into effect from 2018, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday.
* ANNOUNCED A FIRM ORDER FOR 200 CFM INTERNATIONAL LEAP-1A ENGINES TO POWER NEW AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT