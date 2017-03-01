March 1 Zogenix Inc

* Zogenix Inc - on March 1, 2017, co announced that european commission has designated zx008 (fenfluramine) as an orphan medicinal product-sec filing

* Zogenix Inc - ZX008 as an orphan medicinal product for treatment of lennox gastaut syndrome a refractory, debilitating childhood-onset epilepsy

* Zogenix Inc - company is currently enrolling patients in U.S. And internationally for a zx008 phase 3 program in dravet syndrome