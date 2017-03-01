BRIEF-U.S. FDA updates on Pfizer drug shortages
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company
March 1 Zogenix Inc
* Zogenix Inc - on March 1, 2017, co announced that european commission has designated zx008 (fenfluramine) as an orphan medicinal product-sec filing
* Zogenix Inc - ZX008 as an orphan medicinal product for treatment of lennox gastaut syndrome a refractory, debilitating childhood-onset epilepsy
* Zogenix Inc - company is currently enrolling patients in U.S. And internationally for a zx008 phase 3 program in dravet syndrome Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mK0B8V) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 California and other states would be barred from setting their own rules governing design and testing of self-driving cars, while federal regulators would be blocked from demanding pre-market approval for autonomous vehicle technology, according to a U.S. House Republican proposal reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.
June 15 Consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was investigating some of its finances including the way it charges the government for its services, sending its shares down 12 percent after the bell.