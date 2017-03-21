March 21 Zoneco Group Co Ltd :

* Sees to swing to net profit at 1 million yuan to 10 million yuan in FY 2017 Q1 versus net loss at 9.2 million yuan year ago

* Says the reasons for the forecast are improved operation capacity and increased sales as well as decreased costs

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0hkgY4

