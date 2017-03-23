BRIEF-OpenText enters into global cloud reseller agreement with SAP
* OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management
March 23 Zooplus AG:
* FY pretax profit 17.9 million euros ($19.33 million) versus 12.7 million euros year ago
* FY sales increase by 28 percent to 909 million euros (2015: 711 million euros)
* Sales in 2017 expected to reach a minimum of 1,125 million euros and EBT projected in range of 17 million euros to 22 million euros
* Target for year 2020 is sales of at least 2 billion euros
($1 = 0.9261 euros)
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
* ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NUIX