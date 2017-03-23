March 23 Zooplus AG:

* FY sales increase by 28 percent to 909 million euros (2015: 711 million euros)

* Sales in 2017 expected to reach a minimum of 1,125 million euros and EBT projected in range of 17 million euros to 22 million euros

* Target for year 2020 is sales of at least 2 billion euros

* FY earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to 17.9 million euros, or 5.2 million euros above prior year (2015: 12.7 million euros)

