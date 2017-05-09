BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Zosano Pharma Corp
* Zosano reports first quarter 2017 financial results and announces management changes
* Q1 loss per share $0.34
* Zosano Pharma Corp - Georgia Erbez, chief business officer and interim chief financial officer, has assumed full responsibility for both functions
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016