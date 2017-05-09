May 9 Zosano Pharma Corp

* Zosano reports first quarter 2017 financial results and announces management changes

* Q1 loss per share $0.34

* Says John P. Walker appointed interim CEO

* Zosano Pharma Corp - John P. Walker named interim chief executive officer to replace Konstantinos Alataris who has resigned as CEO

* Zosano Pharma Corp - Georgia Erbez, chief business officer and interim chief financial officer, has assumed full responsibility for both functions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: