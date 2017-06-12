June 12 Zosano Pharma Corp:

* Says presents additional data from Zotrip study

* Zosano pharma says 3.8 mg dose of of M207 achieved significance in secondary endpoints of pain freedom at 45 minutes and 1 hour

* Says 3.8 mg dose of M207 showed durability of effect on pain freedom at 24 and 48 hours

* Data demonstrated that the results were attained with no serious adverse events and a favorable tolerability profile