* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption
June 12 Zosano Pharma Corp:
* Says presents additional data from Zotrip study
* Zosano pharma says 3.8 mg dose of of M207 achieved significance in secondary endpoints of pain freedom at 45 minutes and 1 hour
* Says 3.8 mg dose of M207 showed durability of effect on pain freedom at 24 and 48 hours
* Data demonstrated that the results were attained with no serious adverse events and a favorable tolerability profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JinkoSolar to supply 38.4 MW of PV modules to solar plant in Hokkaido
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities