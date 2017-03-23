BRIEF-Aequus Pharmaceuticals filed clinical trial application with Health Canada
* Filed cta for a proof of concept clinical study for its long-acting transdermal anti-nausea patch, aqs1303
March 23 ZTE Corp
* Updated information in relation to the export restrictions by the United States Department Of Commerce
* Agreement with DOJ has become effective upon approval by court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Filed cta for a proof of concept clinical study for its long-acting transdermal anti-nausea patch, aqs1303
* Qualcomm receives antitrust clearance by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
* Hologic receives expanded FDA 510(k) clearance to market Cynosure's Sculpsure® for non-invasive body contouring (lipolysis) of back, inner and outer thighs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: