BRIEF-Pendrell Corp says unit and Western Digital Corp signed agreements
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
March 7 ZTE Corp:
* ZTE Corporation reaches settlement with U.S. Authorities
* ZTE has agreed to a criminal and civil penalty of $892.36 million
* BIS to recommend ZTE be removed from entity list, conditioned on court approval of DOJ agreement, entry of plea, issuance of BIS’s settlement order
* Agreed to additional penalty of $300 million to BIS that will be suspended during 7-year term based on certain conditions
* Says its unit signs cooperation agreement to set up fund of size 2 billion yuan ($293.58 million) with partner
* Group is expected to record a loss attributable to equity holders of co of approximately HK$5 million for year ended 31 March, 2017