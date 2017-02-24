Feb 24 ZTE Corp:

* Reference is made to announcements of company dated 9 March 2016, 23 March 2016, 28 March 2016

* Updated information in relation to export restrictions by U.S. Commerce Department

* BIS has issued a further ruling which will come into effect on 24 February 2017 and will extend temporary general license to 29 March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: