BRIEF-Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology unit to own 20 pct stake in medical image firm for totaling 80 mln yuan
June 15 Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
March 29 Zte Corp
* Upon recommendation by BIS, co and ZTE Kangxun Telecommunications will be removed from the entity list on 29 march
* Refers to announcements in relation to decisions of Bureau of Industry and Security of United States Department of Commerce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
June 15 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21