BRIEF-Investors Bank names Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer
* Investors Bank appoints Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer
June 14 ZUEBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG:
* ZÜBLIN EXPLOITS FAVORABLE MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR DIVESTMENT OF GERMAN PORTFOLIO
* CONTRACT TO SELL IT TO UK LISTED AND DOMICILED PROPERTY INVESTMENT COMPANY CLS HOLDINGS PLC WAS SIGNED ON 13 JUNE 2017
* CLOSING OF TRANSACTION INCLUDING TWELVE PROPERTIES WITH AN UNDERLYING GROSS ASSET VALUE OF EUR 152.2 MILLION IS EXPECTED DURING FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Investors Bank appoints Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer
FRANKFURT, June 22 Germany and France have agreed to divide regulation of banking and drugs between them after Britain leaves the European Union, the German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday, citing anonymous EU sources.
NEW DELHI, June 22 India's telecoms minister said on Thursday that the government would take corrective steps to ensure growth in the sector, the world's second-biggest by number of users, amid worries about financial stress.