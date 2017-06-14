June 14 ZUEBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG:

* ZÜBLIN EXPLOITS FAVORABLE MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR DIVESTMENT OF GERMAN PORTFOLIO

* CONTRACT TO SELL IT TO UK LISTED AND DOMICILED PROPERTY INVESTMENT COMPANY CLS HOLDINGS PLC WAS SIGNED ON 13 JUNE 2017

* CLOSING OF TRANSACTION INCLUDING TWELVE PROPERTIES WITH AN UNDERLYING GROSS ASSET VALUE OF EUR 152.2 MILLION IS EXPECTED DURING FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)