BRIEF-King Yuan Electronics to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 3
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 3
May 15 ZUK ELZAB SA:
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 634,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 20.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 21.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 3
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 11
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 9