July 5 Zumiez Inc:

* Zumiez Inc reports June 2017 sales results

* June sales rose 8.4 percent to $72.2 million

* June same store sales rose 5.3 percent

* Sees q2 2017 loss per share about $0.06 to $0.08

* Zumiez inc sees 2017 q2 comparable sales growth of between 3% and 4%

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $189 million to $191 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $186.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S