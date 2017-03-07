March 7 Zumtobel Group AG:

* Adjusted EBIT for first three quarters rose by 29.9 pct from 47.8 million euros to 62.0 million euros ($65.64 million)

* In Q3 Zumtobel Group nearly matched comparable prior period revenues for first time in this financial year at 306.1 million euros (previous year: 307.9 million euros; minus 0.6 pct)

* Total group revenues declined by 3.6 pct year-on-year to 973.4 million euros in first three quarters of 2016/17 (previous year: 1,009.9 million euros)

* Now expects FY operating earnings (adjusted EBIT) of approx. 70 million euros. Former earnings guidance (adjusted EBIT) indicated a slight improvement over previous year (previous year: 58.7 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)