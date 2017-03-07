UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 7 Zumtobel Group AG:
* Adjusted EBIT for first three quarters rose by 29.9 pct from 47.8 million euros to 62.0 million euros ($65.64 million)
* In Q3 Zumtobel Group nearly matched comparable prior period revenues for first time in this financial year at 306.1 million euros (previous year: 307.9 million euros; minus 0.6 pct)
* Total group revenues declined by 3.6 pct year-on-year to 973.4 million euros in first three quarters of 2016/17 (previous year: 1,009.9 million euros)
* Now expects FY operating earnings (adjusted EBIT) of approx. 70 million euros. Former earnings guidance (adjusted EBIT) indicated a slight improvement over previous year (previous year: 58.7 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources