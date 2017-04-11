UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 11 Zumtobel Group AG:
* Tridonic Jennersdorf GmbH, a unit of Tridonic GmbH & Co KG, part of the Zumtobel Group Lighting Group, filed lawsuit against company S-Kon Ekontor24 GmbH based in Germany
* Subject of the legal action brought before Munich district court is the sale of smartphones manufactured by HTC of Taiwan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources