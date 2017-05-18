BRIEF-TPG to make $450 mln minority investment in Vice Media
* Says global alternative asset firm TPG will make minority investment of $450 million into company
May 18 Zurich Insurance Group Ag
* says subsidiary Farmers New World Life signed an agreement with Reinsurance Group of America to reinsure a portion of its closed U.S. annuity book, representing reserves of roughly $2.3 billion
* "The transaction with Reinsurance Group of America is another example of how the Group actively manages its capital and sharpens its business profile. This transaction reduces risk and continues the process of simplifying the group and releasing capital from non core activities as communicated at the time of our investor day in 2016," CFO George Quinn said in a statement Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 13 percent.
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. Senate Democrats said they plan to slow Senate business to a crawl starting Monday evening to protest behind-the-scenes Republican work on repealing former President Barack Obama's healthcare law, known as Obamacare.