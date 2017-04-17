April 17 Zymeworks Inc

* Zymeworks Inc sees IPO of up to 4.5 million common shares - SEC filing

* Zymeworks Inc says initial public offering price to be between $13.00 and $16.00 per common share

* Zymeworks - intends to use about $20-$30 million of IPO proceeds to fund clinical development expenses for ZW25 through ongoing adaptive phase 1 clinical trial

* Zymeworks - intends to use about $5 million to fund clinical development expenses for ZW33 through planned phase 1 clinical trial