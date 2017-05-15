May 15 Zymeworks Inc

* Zymeworks reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Revenues for Q1 ended March 31, 2017 were $0.2 million compared to $0.3 million for same period of 2016

* Net loss for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $15.9 million.

* Zymeworks expects that over next several years, research and development expenditures will increase