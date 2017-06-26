PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 28
June 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 26 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals initiates ZYN001 phase 1 clinical program
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - Study includes single rising dose and multiple rising dose evaluations for ZYN001
* Zynerba pharmaceuticals - phase 1 results will inform potential phase 2 studies in patients with fibromyalgia, neuropathic pain, planned to start in 2h17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cme group announces the launch of Australian wheat fob (platts) futures contract
CHIBA, Japan, June 28 Japan's Toshiba Corp is expected to face the wrath of shareholders at its annual meeting on Wednesday after failing to sign a deal to sell its flash memory chip unit by a self-imposed deadline.