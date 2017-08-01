FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 results
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Afghanistan
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
uk
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
market analysis
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 1, 2017 / 11:48 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 financial results and operational highlights

* Q2 loss per share $0.64

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zynerba expects to announce top-line results from Star 1 trial soon, followed by top-line data from stop trial later this month

* Remains on track to report top-line results from fab-c fragile x study in September Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.