April 26 ZYNP Corp:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 5 percent to 30 percent, or to be 111.3 million yuan to 137.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (106.0 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales in North America market and subsidiaries, as well as increased investment income are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xaffF5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)